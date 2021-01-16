Nevada looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

Fresno State (5-4, 3-4) vs. Nevada (9-5, 4-3)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fresno State. In its last seven wins against the Bulldogs, Nevada has won by an average of 10 points. Fresno State's last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, an 81-76 victory.

STEPPING UP: Nevada's Grant Sherfield has averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 15.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Orlando Robinson has averaged 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 13.1 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wolf Pack have given up just 63.4 points per game to MWC opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Sherfield has accounted for 55 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Sherfield has 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Fresno State is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 65 or fewer points, and 0-4 when opposing teams exceed 65 points. Nevada is 6-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 3-5 whenever teams score more than 64 on the Wolf Pack.

COLD SPELL: Fresno State has lost its last three road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Fresno State has scored 74.2 points and allowed 68.2 points over its last five games. Nevada has averaged 70.4 points while allowing 63.8 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25