Walker carries Northeastern over College of Charleston 67-62

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Tyson Walker had 20 points, including the clinching free throws with 10.1 seconds left, as Northeastern edged past College of Charleston 67-62 on Saturday.

After Walker's free throws, he intercepted a pass to secure the game.

Jason Strong had 13 points for Northeastern (6-5, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Shaquille Walters added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Doherty had a career-high 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brenden Tucker had 17 points for the Cougars (5-7, 3-2). Zep Jasper added 14 points. DeAngelo Epps had 11 points.

