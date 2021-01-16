Coppin State seeks revenge on Morgan State

Coppin State (3-9, 2-1) vs. Morgan State (6-3, 2-1)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State goes for the season sweep over Coppin State after winning the previous matchup in Baltimore. The teams last went at it on Jan. 16, when the Bears shot 52.5 percent from the field while limiting Coppin State to just 38.7 percent en route to a 92-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors. Anthony Tarke, Koby Thomas, DeJuan Clayton and Kyle Cardaci have combined to account for 69 percent of the team's scoring this year and 76 percent of all Eagles points over the team's last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 85 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 70.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANTHONY: A. Tarke has connected on 25.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He's also made 52.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Morgan State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 10 offensive rebounds. The Bears are 0-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State is ranked second in Division I with an average of 77.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Eagles have pushed that total to 80.9 possessions per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25