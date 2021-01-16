New Hampshire (5-5, 4-3) vs. Stony Brook (6-5, 4-1)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook seeks revenge on New Hampshire after dropping the first matchup in Stony Brook. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when Stony Brook made just five 3-pointers on 13 attempts while the Wildcats hit 13 of 29 from deep en route to the 81-64 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Stony Brook's Juan Felix Rodriguez, Mouhamadou Gueye and Omar Habwe have combined to account for 41 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Seawolves points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seawolves have allowed only 66.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 79 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rodriguez has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Stony Brook is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stony Brook is a sterling 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or less. The Seawolves are 0-5 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 71.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25