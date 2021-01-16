Hartford looks to sweep UMBC

Hartford (9-5, 6-3) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (9-3, 5-2)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford goes for the season sweep over Maryland-Baltimore County after winning the previous matchup in Baltimore. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when the Hawks shot 47.4 percent from the field while limiting Maryland-Baltimore County's shooters to just 36.1 percent en route to a 70-63 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Brandon Horvath is averaging 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Retrievers. R.J. Eytle-Rock is also a primary contributor, producing 12.8 points per game. The Hawks have been led by Austin Williams, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hawks have given up only 62.4 points per game across nine conference games. That's an improvement from the 67.2 per game they gave up over five non-conference games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Williams has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last three games. He's also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 22 of 70 field goals (31.4 percent) over its past three outings while Hartford has assists on 30 of 77 field goals (39 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County is rated second in the America East with an average of 69.9 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25