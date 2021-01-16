Sports

Horton, Rizzuto carry Albany past NJIT 83-75

The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y.

Jamel Horton had 18 points as Albany defeated NJIT 83-75 on Saturday. Antonio Rizzuto added 16 points for the Great Danes, while Chuck Champion chipped in 15. Champion also had seven rebounds.

Jarvis Doles had 12 points and nine rebounds for Albany (2-5, 2-3 America East Conference).

Diego Willis scored a career-high 22 points for the Highlanders (4-5, 3-4). Zach Cooks added 22 points. San Antonio Brinson had 11 points.

