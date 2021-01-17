St. Louis hosts San Jose in division battle

San Jose Sharks (1-1-0, sixth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (1-1-0, fifth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose faces St. Louis in a matchup of West Division teams.

St. Louis finished 15-7-2 in division play and 23-7-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Blues scored 223 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

San Jose finished 11-11-1 in division play and 12-19-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Sharks allowed 3.0 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blues: Robert Bortuzzo: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).