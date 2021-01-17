Montreal visits Edmonton after Tatar’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1, second in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-2-0, sixth in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Montreal after Tomas Tatar scored two goals in the Canadiens' 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Edmonton finished 37-25-9 overall and 11-9-4 in division action in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Oilers compiled a .905 save percentage while giving up 2.9 goals on 31.9 shots per game last season.

Montreal went 9-13-2 in division play and 17-14-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens scored 208 total goals last season averaging 2.9 per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.