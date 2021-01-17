Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (3-9, 2-5) vs. Loyola of Chicago (9-3, 4-1)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its seventh straight win over Northern Iowa at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Loyola of Chicago was a 58-39 win on Feb. 18, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Krutwig, Lucas Williamson, Tate Hall, Aher Uguak and Braden Norris have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Ramblers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have allowed just 72.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 79.8 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Austin Phyfe has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Northern Iowa field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 33 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 73.

TWO STREAKS: Northern Iowa has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.5 points and allowing 71.3 points during those contests. Loyola of Chicago has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.1 points while giving up 53.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Loyola of Chicago defense has held opponents to 59.8 points per game, the ninth-lowest mark in Division I. Northern Iowa has given up an average of 73.3 points through 12 games (ranking the Panthers 203rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25