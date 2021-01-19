Williams, Buffalo host E. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (4-5, 1-4) vs. Buffalo (5-4, 3-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Ty Groce and Eastern Michigan will take on Jeenathan Williams and Buffalo. The senior Groce is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Williams, a junior, has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The powerful Williams has averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulls. Complementing Williams is Jayvon Graves, who is accounting for 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Groce, who is averaging 13.6 points and six rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulls have given up just 72.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 62.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Eastern Michigan is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Buffalo is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Bulls are 0-4 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.3 percent of all possessions, the 24th-best rate in the country. Buffalo has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.8 percent through nine games (ranking the Bulls 302nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25