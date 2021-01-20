Sports

Panthers visit the Hurricanes after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (2-0-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2-1-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host Florida after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-4 overtime victory over the Blackhawks.

Carolina went 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division play a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 217 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

Florida finished 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Panthers scored 228 total goals last season, 45 on power plays and four shorthanded.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Staal: out (covid-19).

Panthers: None listed.

