Utah faces New Orleans, aims for 7th straight victory

New Orleans Pelicans (5-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (10-4, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to keep its six-game win streak going when the Jazz take on New Orleans.

The Jazz are 6-2 against conference opponents. Utah leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49.6 boards. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.6 rebounds.

The Pelicans are 3-5 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks fifth in the league with 47.5 rebounds per game. Steven Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.0.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.0 rebounds and averages 9.8 points. Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 111.9 points, 49 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 43.2% shooting.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 108.6 points, 47.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).

Pelicans: None listed.