Jones, Southern Utah visit Weber State

Southern Utah (10-2, 5-1) vs. Weber State (6-3, 1-1)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tevian Jones and Southern Utah will go up against Isiah Brown and Weber State. The junior T. Jones has scored 23 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Brown, a senior, is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Weber State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brown, Zahir Porter, Cody Carlson and Michal Kozak have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 50 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TEVIAN: T. Jones has connected on 37.4 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 23 over the last three games. He's also converted 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Southern Utah is a perfect 8-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Thunderbirds are 2-2 when they record more than 14 turnovers. Weber State's forced 15.6 turnovers per game this year and 14.2 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Weber State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 92.2 points while giving up 63.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Southern Utah and Weber State are ranked atop the Big Sky when it comes to scoring. The Thunderbirds are ranked second in the conference at 83.9 points per game while the Wildcats are first at 85 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25