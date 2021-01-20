Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Colorado State (10-3, 7-2) vs. Utah State (12-3, 9-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Colorado State. In its last six wins against the Rams, Utah State has won by an average of 11 points. Colorado State's last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2018, an 84-75 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The do-everything Neemias Queta is averaging 12.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks to lead the way for the Aggies. Justin Bean has paired with Queta and is producing 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Rams are led by David Roddy, who is averaging 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 78.9 points per game and allowed 52.7 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 64.7 points scored and 71.2 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isaiah Stevens has had his hand in 41 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 32 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Aggies are 9-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Rams are 8-0 when converting on at least 72.7 percent of its free throws and 2-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

FLOOR SPACING: Colorado State's James Moors has attempted 15 3-pointers and has connected on 13.3 percent of them.

SECOND CHANCES: Utah State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent this year. That rate is the 20th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Colorado State stands at just 19.8 percent (ranked 321st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25