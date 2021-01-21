Dallas begins season against Nashville

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators at home in the season opener.

Dallas finished 12-9-3 in division action and 19-12-3 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Stars averaged 30.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.

Nashville finished 35-26-8 overall and 12-7-1 in division games during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Predators recorded seven shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Blake Comeau: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Luca Sbisa: out (health protocols).