Remaining Free Agents

The top six or so Hawks players were good enough to make them competitive last season. There weren’t enough quality players beyond them. The Hawks are thin again this season because injuries have prevented the expected improvement in depth to materialize. Despite that, they’ve shown through the season’s first month that one important thing has changed.

Ask the Pistons. They lost to the Hawks in overtime Wednesday night after trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Hawks didn’t do it with spectacular shot-making by Trae Young. He didn’t even attempt a 3-pointer in the final period. Young made some slick passes at winning time, but his flash was secondary to how the Hawks dug in on defense.