Sports

Wood scores 17 to lead Belmont past E. Illinois 79-66

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

JaCobi Wood had 17 points off the bench to carry Belmont to a 79-66 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night, the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.

Luke Smith had 12 points for Belmont (15-1, 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 10 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds and six assists.

Sammy Friday IV scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-9, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marvin Johnson added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Wallace had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Cohen leads St. Francis (Pa.) over Sacred Heart 76-58

January 21, 2021 10:08 PM

Football

Bucs say blowout of Packers is ancient, and irrelevant, history

Sports

Mount St. Mary’s tops Central Connecticut 67-57

January 21, 2021 10:00 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service