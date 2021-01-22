Senators take on the Jets on 3-game losing streak

Ottawa Senators (1-2-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3-1-0, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to end its three-game skid with a win against Winnipeg.

Winnipeg finished 37-28-6 overall and 11-6-4 in division play a season ago. The Jets scored 213 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Ottawa finished 9-9-5 in division play and 7-21-6 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Senators scored 190 total goals last season, 30 on power plays and 15 shorthanded.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Jets: Patrik Laine: day to day (undisclosed), Nate Thompson: day to day (lower body).

Senators: Tim Stutzle: day to day (undisclosed).