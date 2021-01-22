Nicholls St. looks to extend streak vs UNO

New Orleans (4-9, 3-2) vs. Nicholls State (7-5, 5-1)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its sixth straight conference win against New Orleans. Nicholls State's last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston Bearkats 84-81 on Jan. 2. New Orleans easily beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by 19 at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has benefited heavily from its seniors. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Lamont Berzat and Derek St. Hilaire have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 81 percent of all Privateers points over the team's last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Colonels have scored 81 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 67.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ty Gordon has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Nicholls State field goals over the last three games. Gordon has 20 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: New Orleans has lost its last seven road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 78.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

