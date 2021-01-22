Sports

Belmont looks to extend streak vs SIUE

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-4, 2-0) vs. Belmont (15-1, 9-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 22nd straight conference win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Belmont's last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25, 2020. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville won 67-65 at Tennessee State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mike Adewunmi is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cougars. Cam Williams is also a primary contributor, putting up 8.3 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Adewunmi has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He's also converted 58.6 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Belmont's Luke Smith has attempted 118 3-pointers and connected on 42.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 24 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked 29th in the nation by scoring 81.3 points per game this season. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has only averaged 67.9 points per game, which ranks 228th.

