Hank Aaron, Atlanta Braves legend and former MLB home run king, dies at 86

Hank Aaron, an Atlanta Braves legend and Major League Baseball’s former home run king, died Friday morning, according to the Braves. He was 86.

One of the best players of all time, Aaron slugged 755 home runs during his illustrious career that ended in 1976. His home run record stood until 2007, when Barry Bonds surpassed him.

Many people still associate the record to Aaron, as Bonds has been attributed to steroid use.

MLB records Aaron still holds include RBI (2,297), total bases (6,856), extra-base hits (1,477) and All-Star Game appearances (25).

Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement the franchise is “devastated” by Aaron’s death.

“He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts,” McGuirk said. “His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.”

Nicknamed “Hammerin’ Hank,” he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, being named on 406 of 415 ballots. At the time, it was the second highest percentage of votes, MLB.com said.

He was born in Mobile, Alabama, and played the majority of his career for the Milwaukee Braves, before the franchise moved to Atlanta after the 1965 season. He later joined the Braves’ front office.

In 2002, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame said his fame “transcended the sports arena.”

“Hank Aaron’s incredible talent on the baseball field was only matched by his dignity and character, which shone brightly, not only here in Cooperstown, but with every step he took,” the Hall of Fame wrote. His courage while pursuing the game’s all-time home run record served as an example for millions of people inside and outside of the sports world, who were also aspiring to achieve their greatest dreams. His generosity of spirit and legendary accomplishments will live in Cooperstown forever.”

A slugger has rounded the bases for the last time. Hank Aaron was a trailblazer and a hero who had to stare down hatred. He was also one of the best ballplayers to ever play the game. He was a joy to watch and a marvel to behold. May he Rest In Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 22, 2021 America lost an extraordinary soul in @HenryLouisAaron. On the field, he brought power + purpose. In the community, Hank Aaron invested in progress, in people & in dreams. May his wife, Billye, his family and friends find peace in their sorrow, knowing how deeply he was loved. pic.twitter.com/TlFNuG9x0a — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 22, 2021 Rest in Peace to American hero, icon, and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. I still remember where I was back in the day when he set the record, at that time, to become the home run all time leader. While a legendary athlete, Hank Aaron was also an extraordinary businessman... — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021 #RestInPower to legendary baseball player and activist Hank Aaron pic.twitter.com/dPmTuP6evl — NAACP (@NAACP) January 22, 2021

Former MLB commissioner Bud Selig said in a statement to The Athletic that Aaron was a “wonderful and dear person and a wonderful and dear friend.”

“Aaron was beloved by his teammates and by his fans. He was a Hall of Famer in every way,” Selig said. “He will be missed throughout the game, and his contributions to the game and his standing in the game will never be forgotten.”

MLB Network and Fox Sports reporter Jon Morosi said Aaron’s “legacy transcends his place as one of the greatest in the history of our national pastime.”

“He represents the best of America, with his resiliency, grace, and relentless optimism,” Morosi tweeted. “An extraordinary life. He is royalty.”

Other MLB legends, including David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Braves icon Chipper Jones, tweeted their condolences.

A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021 I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021 I’m speechless! RIP to the greatest of all time Mr. Hank Aaron!! I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class! God Bless you and your family!! #HRKing#HammeringHank — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) January 22, 2021

Aaron is the second baseball great affiliated with the Braves to die this week. Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a television and radio analyst for the Braves for 28 years, died Monday. He was 75.