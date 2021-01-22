Sports

Fleming scores 16 to lead Bellarmine over Stetson 67-62

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

CJ Fleming registered 16 points and six rebounds as Bellarmine edged past Stetson 67-62 on Friday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 14 points and four blocks for Bellarmine (6-5, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Pedro Bradshaw added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Penn had eight rebounds.

Christiaan Jones had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Hatters (4-7, 2-3). Rob Perry added 10 points.

Chase Johnston, the Hatters’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, had five points. He made 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

