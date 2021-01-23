Beal, Washington set for matchup against San Antonio

Washington Wizards (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards visit the San Antonio Spurs. Beal leads the league averaging 34.9 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 2-5 at home. San Antonio ranks ninth in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds led by Keldon Johnson averaging 7.5.

The Wizards have gone 2-3 away from home. Washington has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 14.1 points per game while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 13.1 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Beal leads the Wizards scoring 34.9 points and collecting 5.3 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 46.3% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 121.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: day to day (knee), Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Derrick White: out (toe).

Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (quad), Troy Brown Jr.: out (health protocols), Deni Avdija: out (health protocols), Davis Bertans: out (health protocols), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Smith: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (health and safety protocols).