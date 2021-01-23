Rice (10-5, 4-3) vs. UAB (11-2, 4-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice seeks revenge on UAB after dropping the first matchup in Birmingham. The teams last played each other on Jan. 22, when the Blazers outshot Rice 46.9 percent to 44.6 percent and recorded nine fewer turnovers en route to a 10-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Sophomores Max Fiedler and Quincy Olivari have led the Owls. Fiedler is averaging 11 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Olivari is putting up 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Michael Ertel and Tavin Lovan. Ertel has averaged 13.8 points while Lovan has put up 11.2 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Fiedler has accounted for 41 percent of all Rice field goals over the last five games. The sophomore forward has 26 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Blazers are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 0-2 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Owls are 6-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 4-5 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: UAB has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 62.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UAB has held opposing teams to 57.3 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

