Loyola looks to end streak vs American

American (1-2, 1-2) vs. Loyola (Md.) (0-3, 0-3)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American looks to extend Loyola (Md.)'s conference losing streak to seven games. Loyola (Md.)'s last Patriot League win came against the Lafayette Leopards 70-68 on Feb. 23, 2020. American won 71-70 at home against Loyola (Md.) in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Santi Aldama has averaged 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews has paired with Aldama and is maintaining an average of 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Jamir Harris, who is averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Greyhounds have scored 71.7 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JAMIR: Harris has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over his last three games. He's also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the 19th-most free throws in the country at 24 per game. American has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.3 foul shots per game (ranked 252nd).

