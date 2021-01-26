Fairleigh Dickinson beats St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in OT

Elyjah Williams had a career-high 28 points and Fairleigh Dickinson overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to beat St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Knights trailed 53-36 with 16:28 to play, but took their first lead with about two minutes remaining. Maxwell Land hit a jumper with 1:08 remaining for the Red Flash to force overtime tied at 80.

The Knights jumper out to a five-point lead in overtime and held on for the win.

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-8, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Brandon Powell added 11 points and six rebounds. John Square Jr. had 10 points. Joe Munden Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The 94 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points and five steals for the Red Flash (3-9, 2-6). Myles Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Laskey had 16 points.

