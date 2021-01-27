Flames visit the Canadiens after Gaudreau’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (2-2-1, sixth in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-0-2, second in the North Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Montreal Canadiens after Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals in the Flames' 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Montreal finished 9-13-2 in division play and 14-17-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens scored 208 total goals last season, 33 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Calgary went 13-10-1 in division play and 20-14-3 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flames allowed 2.9 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (foot), Joel Armia: day to day (concussion).

Flames: Dillon Dube: day to day (lower body).