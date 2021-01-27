Columbus hosts Florida following shootout victory

Florida Panthers (3-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2-3, first in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Florida after the Panthers beat Columbus 4-3 in a shootout.

Columbus finished 10-7-5 in division play and 20-12-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Blue Jackets recorded seven shutouts last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

Florida went 11-8-2 in division action and 18-12-4 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Panthers scored 228 total goals last season while collecting 391 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.