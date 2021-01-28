Miami faces Los Angeles, aims to break 4-game slide

Los Angeles Clippers (13-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of four straight games.

The Heat have gone 4-4 at home. Miami gives up 112 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Clippers are 5-3 on the road. Los Angeles averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 5.5 assists and scores 20.3 points per game. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Serge Ibaka leads the Clippers with 6.4 rebounds and averages 12.4 points. Luke Kennard is shooting 51.4% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 46.9% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, eight steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Silva: out (hip), Tyler Herro: day to day (neck), Maurice Harkless: out (thigh), Goran Dragic: out (groin), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (knee), Paul George: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (health and safety protocols).