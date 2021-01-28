UCSB looks to extend streak vs UC Davis

UC Santa Barbara (10-3, 6-2) vs. UC Davis (3-3, 1-1)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its seventh straight conference win against UC Davis. UC Santa Barbara's last Big West loss came against the UC Irvine Anteaters 73-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. UC Davis is coming off a 78-71 win over UC San Diego in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara's JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow and Devearl Ramsey have combined to account for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Gauchos points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCLAUGHLIN: McLaughlin has connected on 43.8 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 10 over his last three games. He's also made 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. UC Davis has an assist on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) across its previous three games while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 59 of 100 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UC Santa Barbara defense has held opponents to just 62.3 points per game, the 24th-lowest in Division I. UC Davis has allowed an average of 75 points through six games (ranked 231st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25