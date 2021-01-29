Elmore lifts High Point over Gardner-Webb 59-55

Lydell Elmore posted 17 points and nine rebounds as High Point narrowly beat Gardner-Webb 59-55 on Friday night.

Alex Holt had 12 points and eight rebounds for High Point (5-9, 3-6 Big South Conference). John-Michael Wright added 11 points.

Jaheam Cornwall had 16 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-10, 5-6). Kareem Reid added seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Jacob Falko had seven rebounds.

