UC Santa Barbara tops UC Davis 72-51

The Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif.

JaQuori McLaughlin, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey scored 11 points apiece as UC Santa Barbara won its seventh straight game, rolling past UC Davis 72-51 on Friday.

Amadou Sow and Miles Norris each added 10 points for the Gauchos (11-3, 7-2 Big West Conference). Sow also had eight rebounds.

Damion Squire had 14 points for the Aggies (3-4, 1-2). B.J. Shaw added nine rebounds.

