Sports

Shelton carries N. Arizona over N. Colorado 68-64

The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Cameron Shelton had 21 points as Northern Arizona edged past Northern Colorado 68-64 on Friday night.

Keith Haymon had 12 points for Northern Arizona (5-11, 4-6 Big Sky Conference), which ended its six-game home losing streak. Carson Towt added 10 points. Nik Mains had 10 points.

Matt Johnson II had 20 points for the Bears (8-8, 5-6). Bodie Hume added 16 points and seven rebounds. Daylen Kountz had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Umude scores 32 to lift South Dakota over Omaha 91-59

January 29, 2021 11:03 PM

Basketball

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley comes to rescue against Cavaliers

Baseball

Rockies’ Nolan Arenado traded to Cardinals: reports

Basketball

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard make immediate impact in their return for Clippers

Sports

Beaudion, Patton lead Cleveland St. over Green Bay 74-68

January 29, 2021 10:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service