Jacksonville looks to end streak vs Liberty

Liberty (13-5, 5-2) vs. Jacksonville (9-8, 3-4)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks to extend Jacksonville's conference losing streak to five games. Jacksonville's last Atlantic Sun win came against the North Florida Ospreys 66-65 on Jan. 8. Liberty took care of Jacksonville by five on the road in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Jacksonville's Dontarius James has averaged 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Tyreese Davis has put up 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Flames, Darius McGhee has averaged 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while Chris Parker has put up 10.6 points and 4.2 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Flames have given up only 59.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they allowed over eight non-conference games.DOMINANT DARIUS: McGhee has connected on 35.7 percent of the 140 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 29 over his last five games. He's also made 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 73: Jacksonville is 0-5 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Liberty is a perfect 9-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points.

PERFECT WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 9-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Flames are 4-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 58.8 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-best mark in the country. The Jacksonville offense has produced just 68.7 points through 17 games (ranked 215th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25