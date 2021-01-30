EPL relegation rivals West Brom, Fulham draw 2-2

Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro, left, celebrates with Fulham's Harrison Reed after he scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, Saturday, Jan.30, 2021. (Paul Childs/Pool via AP) AP

Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to snatch a point for Fulham in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling match between the Premier League relegation rivals on Saturday.

Cavaleiro scored off a diving header in the 77th, within five minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Goals from Kyle Bartley in the 47th and Matheus Pereira in the 66th had turned the game in West Brom's favor after the hosts looked doomed following a poor start to the game.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 10th-minute opener helped the Cottagers dominate before the break, with the striker also hitting the post in one of many great chances for Fulham.

But Scott Parker’s third-to-last side is now winless in 10 league games and sits four points from safety, with next-to-last Albion a further two points behind.

A draw did little for either team’s survival hopes and West Brom manager Sam Allardyce had underlined the need for four points from the next two games. Albion goes to last-place Sheffield United on Tuesday.