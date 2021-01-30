Sports
EPL relegation rivals West Brom, Fulham draw 2-2
Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to snatch a point for Fulham in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling match between the Premier League relegation rivals on Saturday.
Cavaleiro scored off a diving header in the 77th, within five minutes of coming on as a substitute.
Goals from Kyle Bartley in the 47th and Matheus Pereira in the 66th had turned the game in West Brom's favor after the hosts looked doomed following a poor start to the game.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 10th-minute opener helped the Cottagers dominate before the break, with the striker also hitting the post in one of many great chances for Fulham.
But Scott Parker’s third-to-last side is now winless in 10 league games and sits four points from safety, with next-to-last Albion a further two points behind.
A draw did little for either team’s survival hopes and West Brom manager Sam Allardyce had underlined the need for four points from the next two games. Albion goes to last-place Sheffield United on Tuesday.
