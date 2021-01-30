Sports

Brown lifts Georgia Southern past Coastal Carolina 61-58

The Associated Press

STATESBORO, Ga.

Kamari Brown registered 15 points and Elijah McCadden made a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute, including the game winner in the final second, as Georgia Southern narrowly beat Coastal Carolina 61-58 on Saturday.

McCadden had 10 points for Georgia Southern (11-8, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Eric Boone, who was second on the Eagles in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

Coastal Carolina scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

DeVante’ Jones had 27 points and five steals for the Chanticleers (12-4, 6-3). Garrick Green added six rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had seven rebounds.

The Eagles evened the season series against the Chanticleers with the win. Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 79-62 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Pleasant, Kohl lead Abilene Christian over UIW 75-67

January 30, 2021 6:16 PM

Sports

Sisoho Jawara scores 23 to lead Weber St. past Idaho 81-62

January 30, 2021 6:12 PM

Sports

Asadullah lifts Lipscomb past Bluefield State 89-56

January 30, 2021 6:10 PM

Sports

Townsend, No. 18 Zag women start fast, sink Saint Mary’s

January 30, 2021 6:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service