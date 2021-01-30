Sports

Ballard scores 16 to lead Fresno St. over New Mexico 65-55

The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif.

Junior Ballard had 16 points as Fresno State got past New Mexico 65-55 on Saturday.

Ballard shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Deon Stroud had 13 points and seven rebounds for Fresno State (7-6, 5-6 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Anthony Holland added 10 points. Orlando Robinson had three blocks.

Makuach Maluach had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Lobos (5-11, 1-11). Jeremiah Francis III added 10 points. Kurt Wegscheider had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Saquan Singleton, who was second on the Lobos in scoring entering the contest with nine points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lobos for the season. Fresno State defeated New Mexico 64-62 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Football

Matthew Stafford trade talks ‘hot and heavy;’ Dan Campbell outlines vision for next Lions QB

Football

Mark Craig: With Brady in another Super Bowl, an ode to the NFL’s pocket passers

Sports

Agee carries San Jose St. past Air Force 75-62

January 30, 2021 9:26 PM

Sports

Jackson St. routs Mississippi Valley St. 106-56

January 30, 2021 9:24 PM

Sports

Averette lifts BYU past Pacific 95-87 in 2OT

January 30, 2021 9:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service