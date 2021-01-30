Sports

Weathers lifts Duquesne over Saint Joseph’s 67-50

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Marcus Weathers had a season-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as Duquesne beat Saint Joseph’s 67-50 on Saturday night.

Michael Hughes had 12 points and three blocks for Duquesne (6-6, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mike Bekelja added six rebounds.

Duquesne held the Hawks to 28.3% shooting, the lowest by a Dukes opponent this season. Duquesne built a 40-17 halftime lead.

Taylor Funk had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (1-14, 0-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Jadrian Tracey added 11 rebounds. Dahmir Bishop had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Football

Matthew Stafford trade talks ‘hot and heavy;’ Dan Campbell outlines vision for next Lions QB

Football

Mark Craig: With Brady in another Super Bowl, an ode to the NFL’s pocket passers

Sports

Agee carries San Jose St. past Air Force 75-62

January 30, 2021 9:26 PM

Sports

Jackson St. routs Mississippi Valley St. 106-56

January 30, 2021 9:24 PM

Sports

Averette lifts BYU past Pacific 95-87 in 2OT

January 30, 2021 9:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service