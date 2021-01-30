Sports

Moore carries Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75

The Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

Jalen Moore had 22 points and made 12 of 14 foul shots and Oakland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75 on Saturday night.

Trey Townsend had 19 points and nine rebounds for Oakland (8-13, 8-6 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 15 points. Micah Parrish had 10 points.

Jalon Pipkins scored a career-high 21 points for the Mastodons (6-9, 5-9), who now have lost four straight games. Bobby Planutis added 15 points. Demetric Horton had 12 points.

The Golden Grizzlies also beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Ballard scores 16 to lead Fresno St. over New Mexico 65-55

January 30, 2021 9:34 PM

Sports

Starks scores 21 to lift CS Northridge past Cal Poly 64-51

January 30, 2021 9:32 PM

Sports

Miller scores 25 to lead UNC Greensboro over VMI 76-59

January 30, 2021 9:29 PM

Football

Matthew Stafford trade talks ‘hot and heavy;’ Dan Campbell outlines vision for next Lions QB

Football

Mark Craig: With Brady in another Super Bowl, an ode to the NFL’s pocket passers

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service