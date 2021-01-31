Sports

McCall carries CSU Bakersfield past CSU Fullerton 83-73

The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Justin McCall had a career-high 26 points as Cal State Bakersfield got past Cal State Fullerton 83-73 on Saturday night. Taze Moore added 20 points for the Roadrunners.

Cameron Smith had 12 points for Cal State Bakersfield (11-6, 7-3 Big West Conference). Czar Perry added 10 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Titans (5-6, 4-6). Josh Hall added 15 points. Dante Maddox Jr. had 15 points.

The Roadrunners evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Bakersfield 90-84 on Friday.

January 31, 2021 12:58 AM
