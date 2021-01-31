Boston faces Washington on 3-game road slide

Boston Bruins (5-1-2, third in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-0-3, first in the East Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Washington looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Washington went 11-12-2 in division action and 18-10-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Capitals scored 236 total goals last season while collecting 382 assists.

Boston went 14-6-3 in division action and 22-10-3 on the road a season ago. The Bruins were called for 278 penalties last season averaging 4.0 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: out (health protocols), Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Lars Eller: out (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (face).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: out (lower body).