Detroit faces Florida on 5-game losing streak
Florida Panthers (4-0-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-5-2, eighth in the Central Division)
Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its five-game skid when the Red Wings play Florida.
Detroit went 17-49-5 overall and 9-13-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Red Wings recorded one shutout last season while compiling an .886 save percentage.
Florida went 11-8-2 in division play and 18-12-4 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Panthers were called for 221 penalties last season averaging 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes per game.
The teams play for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (undisclosed).
Panthers: None listed.
