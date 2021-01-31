New Orleans faces conference rival Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-11, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on New Orleans in Western Conference action Monday.

The Pelicans are 3-8 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is fifth in the NBA with 46.8 rebounds led by Steven Adams averaging 9.8.

The Kings are 3-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 119.7 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.8%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 128-123 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 31 points, and De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson leads the Pelicans scoring 23.9 points per game, and is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.2 points per game and shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Fox is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 113.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47.0% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Naji Marshall: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (back), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).