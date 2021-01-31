Germans sweep women’s luge medals, Austria wins relay title

Natalie Geisenberger (left), Julia Taubitz and Dajana Eitberger (right) all of Germany pose for a photograph with their medals after winning the women's race at the Luge World Championships in Koenigssee, Germany, Sunday Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad) AP

Julia Taubitz led a German sweep of the medals in Sunday’s luge women’s world championship event, and Austria closed the meet by winning the team relay title.

Taubitz was first, Natalie Geisenberger second and Dajana Eitberger third for the medal sweep in the women’s race. It was Germany’s first 1-2-3 finish in the women’s overall race since 2008; the Germans also went 1-2-3 in the women’s sprint race on Saturday.

Austria’s team of Madeleine Egle, David Gleirscher and Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller took the gold in the relay, followed by Germany and Latvia.

For USA Luge, Summer Britcher was sixth and Emily Sweeney was seventh in the women’s title race, with Ashley Farquharson 12th and Brittney Arndt 19th. The Americans just missed a medal in the relay, with the team of Britcher, Tucker West and the doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman finishing fourth.

Germany won 12 of the 21 medals handed out at the world championships, including four of the seven golds.

Luge’s World Cup season ends next weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland.