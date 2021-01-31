Loyola-Chicago looks to extend streak vs Missouri St.

Loyola of Chicago (14-3, 9-1) vs. Missouri State (9-4, 5-4)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its eighth straight conference win against Missouri State. Loyola of Chicago's last MVC loss came against the Indiana State Sycamores 76-71 on Jan. 10. Missouri State lost 72-46 loss at home to Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron Krutwig, Tate Hall, Lucas Williamson, Marquise Kennedy and Aher Uguak have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season and 72 percent of all Ramblers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ramblers have allowed just 54.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MOSLEY: Isiaih Mosley has connected on 40.9 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 89.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bears are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 4-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Ramblers are 14-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 0-3 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has won its last five road games, scoring 67.8 points and allowing 49.4 points during those contests. Missouri State is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 72.7.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Loyola of Chicago has held opposing teams to 56.6 points per game this year, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Ramblers have allowed just 50 points per game over their seven-game winning streak.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25