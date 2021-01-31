Sports

Cooks scores 15 to carry NJIT past UMBC 69-65

The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J.

Zach Cooks had 15 points as NJIT narrowly defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-65 on Sunday.

Dylan O’Hearn had 13 points for NJIT (6-7, 5-6 America East Conference). San Antonio Brinson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kjell de Graaf had three blocks.

Brinson's jumper put NJIT on top 66-65 with 3:15 to play. But as UMBC missed its last four field goal attempts and the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity, the Highlanders only made 3 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

Maryland-Baltimore County totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

R.J. Eytle-Rock had 16 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (10-4, 6-3). Brandon Horvath added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Darnell Rogers had 11 points.

