Allen scores 26 to lead Delaware past Elon 75-70

The Associated Press

NEWARK, Del.

Ryan Allen had a season-high 26 points as Delaware narrowly beat Elon 75-70 on Sunday.

Dylan Painter had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware (7-7, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Kevin Anderson added 13 points. Andrew Carr had 12 points and three blocks. The Blue Hens made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

Hunter McIntosh scored a career-high 30 points and seven assists for the Phoenix (3-5, 0-4), who have now lost five consecutive games. Hunter Woods added 12 points and seven rebounds. Federico Poser had 12 points.

Delaware defeated Elon 66-43 on Saturday.

