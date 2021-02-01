Ex-Aces catcher Lalli is new manager of Arizona’s AAA Reno

Former Reno Aces catcher Blake Lalli, who managed the Arizona Diamondbacks’ AA minor league team in Jackson in 2019, has been named the new manager of their AAA affiliate in Reno.

At age 37, Lalli becomes the first ex-Aces player and youngest manager ever of the Reno team in the Pacific Coast League.

“Our fans know Blake as fierce competitor on the field whose leadership brought the Aces one win from a championship in 2014,” Aces president Eric Edelstein said Monday.

Lalli posted a 72-66 record in his debut as a manager of the Kane County Cougars in 2018. In 2019, he led the Jackson Generals to the Southern League championship with a 78-57 mark.

The Pittsburgh native played for nine minor league teams during a 12-year career. That included MLB stints with the Cubs, Brewers and Braves, totaling seven hits and five RBI in 32 games.

From 2014-15, Lalli appeared in 174 Aces' games, batting .275 and .260, respectively, totaling six homers and 59 RBI.

“Reno is a city that I have great memories of from being there as a player," Lalli said. "I am so excited to get ack to Greater Nevada Field and get to work.”