Hawkins scores 20 to lead FIU past Florida Memorial 90-74

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Javaunte Hawkins tied his season high with 20 points as Florida International ended its seven-game losing streak, topping Florida Memorial 90-74 on Monday night.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 18 points and nine assists for Florida International (9-10). Petar Krivokapic added 10 points and Dimon Carrigan had three blocks.

Murrad Berrien had 16 points for the Lions. Cheikh Kebe added 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Aubrey Washington had 12 points.

