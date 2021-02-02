Doncic and Dallas visit Young and the Hawks

Dallas Mavericks (8-13, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and Luka Doncic meet when Atlanta hosts Dallas. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game and Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 5-5 at home. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by Young averaging 9.0.

The Mavericks are 6-7 in road games. Dallas has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.9 points and nine assists for the Hawks. Clint Capela is shooting 53.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.9 points per game and shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Doncic is averaging 27 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 45.0% shooting.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 107.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (achilles), De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Mavericks: None listed.